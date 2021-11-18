Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $27.87. Renren shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 29,634 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Renren by 141.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

