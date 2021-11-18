Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Repligen by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Repligen by 33.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $277.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,320 shares of company stock worth $10,069,724. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

