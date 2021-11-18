Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.62). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

