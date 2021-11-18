Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.75 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

