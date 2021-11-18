Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

