Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

GMDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

GMDA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

