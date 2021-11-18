Research Analysts Set Expectations for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

