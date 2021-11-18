Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

ROIC stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 302,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

