Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) & Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -6,031.18% -44.26% -35.79% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 1.35% 7.66% 5.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 570.10 -$73.16 million ($1.88) -9.48 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 3.82 -$386.65 million $0.20 278.80

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

