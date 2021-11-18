Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.43%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 164.03%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than ThredUp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 9.98 -$47.88 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.34 -$13.23 million ($1.03) -6.86

iMedia Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% iMedia Brands -3.24% -31.43% -5.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats ThredUp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

