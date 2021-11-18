ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

