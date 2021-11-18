Richard M. Traynor Sells 73,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 73,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $2,772,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 886.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

