Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $10.32 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $65,264.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00093293 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004103 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.