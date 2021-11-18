Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Riskified stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,417. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $547,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

