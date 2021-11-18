Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 30,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 860,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. On average, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

