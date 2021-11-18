Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Acquires 128,175 Shares

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 146.07 on Thursday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.