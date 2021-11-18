Robert W. Baird Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

