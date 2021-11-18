Robert W. Baird Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $74.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 187.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.