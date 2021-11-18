Robust Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $101,704.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $42.85 or 0.00073895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,840.71 or 0.99742053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.54 or 0.06948652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,870 coins and its circulating supply is 34,920 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.