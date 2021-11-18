ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $3.38 million and $201,554.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00088966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.14 or 1.00565890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.92 or 0.06977234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

