Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 8.2%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.35. 21,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 925,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

