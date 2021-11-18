Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.21

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 31896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

