Roger M. Marino Sells 23,776 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TechTarget stock opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

