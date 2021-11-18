Roger M. Marino Sells 23,776 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TechTarget stock opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
