Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.93. Romeo Power shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 66,762 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

