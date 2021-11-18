Roth Capital Lowers GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$18.91 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$413.88 million and a PE ratio of -34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.49.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

