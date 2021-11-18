Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MYO. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MYO opened at $9.32 on Monday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myomo by 142.3% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 249,396 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

