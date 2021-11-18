Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 80,379 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

INDY opened at $52.33 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

