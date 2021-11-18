Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$63.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

