Royal Bank of Canada Buys 23,257 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

