Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Laurentian dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93. The stock has a market cap of C$647.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.