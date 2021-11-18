Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 257.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.