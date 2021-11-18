Royal Bank of Canada Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

