RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.56

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.56 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 126.94 ($1.66). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 83,070 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.56. The company has a market cap of £346.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.