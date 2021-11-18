RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $166,937.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $57,854.65 or 0.99766102 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $150.95 million and $166,937.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

