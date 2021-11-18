Ruler Protocol Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

