Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

