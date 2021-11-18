Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.93. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 663 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on RWAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

