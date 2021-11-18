RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 426.3% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSHN opened at 0.00 on Thursday. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

