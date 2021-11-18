Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 17,271 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,114,766.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00.

TSE RUS traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.09. 182,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,686. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

