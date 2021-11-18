Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $123.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.28 million and the highest is $130.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $425.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

RUTH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 396,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,225. The firm has a market cap of $639.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

