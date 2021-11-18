RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.84 ($38.64) and last traded at €32.94 ($38.75). Approximately 3,374,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.23 ($39.09).

The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.31 and a 200 day moving average of €31.64.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.