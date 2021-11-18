SAFE2 Hits One Day Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.68 or 1.00370467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.07 or 0.06947040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.