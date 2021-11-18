Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 1,269 ($16.58) on Thursday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

