Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.45% from the company’s previous close.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 5,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,815. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.