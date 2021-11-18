Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

