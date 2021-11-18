Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,054. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

