Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the October 14th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

SALM stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

