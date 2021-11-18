salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.29. 85,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,153. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

