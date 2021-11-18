San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.67. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 474,794 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

