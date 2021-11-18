Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €102.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.45 ($121.71).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

EPA SAN traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €90.17 ($106.08). 1,354,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.48. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

